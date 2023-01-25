Lawsuits show focus of abortion battle shifting to medication

Two separate lawsuits filed Wednesday provide the latest evidence that the next front in the battle over abortion access will be the availability of medication used to administer abortions.

The cases include a district court challenge from a North Carolina physician who argues that federal regulations should override state laws requiring the abortion drug mifepristone to be dispensed in person in surgical facilities and a mandatory 72-hour waiting period to receive the drug.

The second case, filed by GenBioPro, challenges West Virginia’s ban on most abortions and ban against using telemedicine to prescribe mifepristone.

Both lawsuits come after the Biden administration earlier this month announced it would allow retail pharmacies to sell the abortion drug mifepristone and eliminate in-person requirements for dispensing the drug. Separately, the Justice Department also defended the mailing of mifepristone across state lines.

The Biden administration changes will ease how mifepristone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2000 and used in more than half of all abortions, can be dispensed to patients.