Manchin pushes stricter electric vehicle credit rules

Sen. Joe Manchin III and the auto industry are pushing for diverging interpretations of tax breaks in Democrats’ climate and health care budget package enacted last year that defray the cost of buying electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Manchin, who demanded strict sourcing rules to boost domestic manufacturing and energy security before he’d back the tax credits last summer, introduced a bill Wednesday meant to force the Biden administration to apply stringent requirements more quickly.

That’s putting him at odds with foreign allies, some automakers and car dealerships that are pleading for more flexibility as the Treasury Department hones its guidance.

Manchin said this week that he’s concerned about how the electric vehicle credits are being rolled out and that the law as a whole is the subject of global chatter because it’s successfully showing the U.S. is where companies should invest in clean energy technologies.

“They have to understand that is an energy security bill,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said Monday. “It was never designed to be just a climate bill, which is the way it’s being promoted.”