Schiff kicks off campaign for California Senate seat

Highlighting his role as a leader of the resistance to former President Donald Trump, California Rep. Adam B. Schiff launched his bid for Senate on Thursday, joining what is likely to be an expensive and competitive Democratic primary.

“When a dangerous demagogue tried to undermine our democracy, I wasn’t about to let him,” Schiff said in a video message announcing his candidacy. “The struggle isn’t over.”

Schiff joins fellow Democratic Rep. Katie Porter as an announced candidate for the Senate seat. It is currently held by Democrat Dianne Feinstein, 89, who has not announced whether she will seek reelection. Other potential contenders include Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna.

California uses a top-two primary system in which all candidates appear on the ballot, making it possible that a general election contest becomes a race between two Democrats.

Schiff, 62, is a former assistant U.S. attorney and California state senator who has represented his Southern California district since 2001. A longtime member and former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he was ousted from the panel this week — along with fellow California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell — by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican who said Schiff’s leadership jeopardized national security.