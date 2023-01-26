After 45 years on the Hill, David Carle has seen it all

When David Carle started out as a press secretary on the Hill, the mimeo machine was still in the attic of Longworth and Democrats still dominated in places like Utah.

When the longtime aide retired this month, only three lawmakers could beat his 45 years of service: his (also retiring) boss Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., plus Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass.

In between, fax machines came and went, along with thousands of his fellow staffers, but Carle stuck with Congress.

Carle spent the last 26 years at Leahy’s side as his communications director, where he witnessed firsthand how both the Senate and the media that covers it have changed, for good and ill.

Carle took a few moments to reflect on his lifetime in the Capitol with CQ Roll Call late last year. He shared what first drew him to Congress and what kept him there for so long.