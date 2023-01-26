Drug company middlemen likely to be a focus in 118th Congress

Factions of the health care system and members of Congress are turning their fire on an oft-maligned part of the drug pricing system — the middlemen who negotiate discounts with drug companies on behalf of health plans.

The business practices of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, have attracted the ire of community pharmacies, health care providers, drug companies and both Republicans and Democrats, who argue the middlemen lead to increased costs for patients.

“We want to address the whole kit and caboodle,” said Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., referring to the full suite of PBM business practices. He said he and other lawmakers, including Democrats, will soon launch a bipartisan “Patient Access Caucus” to focus on issues impacting access to health care.

“That is going to be the first issue that we address: PBMs.”

PBMs work with health plans — and, in some cases, are owned by them — to decide what drugs will be on a covered list of drugs called a “formulary” and how much a patient will have to pay for them.