DSCC Chair Peters tapped for plum Senate Appropriations seat

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters will serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee this Congress, the only new senator to join the panel on the Democratic side.

His assignment — which Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday along with other Democratic committee rosters — is likely a reward for Peters agreeing to serve as Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair for another election cycle.

Peters had said publicly he didn’t want to chair Senate Democrats’ political arm again in 2024, which is expected to be a tough cycle for the party. His appointment to Appropriations increases his clout in the Senate as Michigan’s senior senator, Debbie Stabenow, is preparing to retire after 2024.

“I look forward to focusing on efforts important to Michigan, including those that bolster our economic competitiveness, expand skills training programs and encourage job growth, protect the Great Lakes, support Michigan’s defense footprint [and] save taxpayers money,” Peters said in a statement on Facebook.

Democrats will still have 15 spots on the Appropriations Committee this Congress, but Republicans are expected to lose a seat and end up with 14. Committee ratios have not been formally announced, but Republicans lost a Senate seat in the November elections, and the committee ratios are going to be adjusted to reflect Democrats’ new 51-49 majority.