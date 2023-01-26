FDA seeks end of regulatory wild west for CBD products

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced that CBD products, increasingly popular but largely unregulated, will soon join the ranks of other more mainstream, regulated products.

But rather than regulate the product as a dietary supplement or food, the agency announced it will work with Congress to create a new regulatory pathway for CBD products.

The announcement came as the agency has faced some pressure to regulate CBD products as dietary supplements. As part of the announcement, the agency said it was denying three citizen petitions that had asked for FDA rule-making to allow the marketing of CBD products as dietary supplements — an idea that had gained some traction on Capitol Hill.

In 2021, Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader and 45 other Democrats introduced a bill to regulate CBD as a dietary substance.

While many American city corner stores are stocked with CBD products that claim to do everything from relieve pain to help people sleep, the products were not legalized until 2018, when Congress passed legislation to remove hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. CBD is also found in cannabis.