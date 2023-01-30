‘Amtrak Joe’ touts transit funding for Northeast Corridor

President Joe Biden is visiting two major rail bottlenecks in the Northeast Corridor to tout funding for their modernization and expansion and promise funding for more projects throughout 2023.

On Monday, he stopped in Baltimore to kick off a project to replace the 150-year-old, 1.4-mile Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel beneath west Baltimore that serves Amtrak, Maryland commuters and freight trains. Its tight curvature and incline force trains to slow to 30 miles per hour, making it the largest bottleneck between Washington and New Jersey.

Biden will also travel to New York on Tuesday to highlight expected funding for another long-awaited Northeast Corridor tunnel — the $30 billion Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project aimed at easing congestion between New York and New Jersey.

“This is just the beginning of having a 21st-century rail system that has been so long overdue in this county,” Biden said in Baltimore. “As a senator, I rode between Wilmington and Washington every day… and I’ve been through this tunnel a thousand times, you don’t need to tell me how badly this tunnel needs an upgrade.”

The White House appearance comes as the GOP eases into its House majority on Capitol Hill, which will likely make it more challenging for Democrats and Biden to advance spending on rail projects.