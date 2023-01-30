Colorado River states still fractured over water cuts

The seven Colorado River Basin states have spent years clashing over how they should share the burden of drastic water-supply cuts to save the river from dropping to dangerously low levels – and it’s not clear if they moved closer to an agreement to avert a federal intervention during talks late last week.

After the states missed an August deadline for an agreement, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation delayed imposing supply reductions and urged them to reach a “consensus framework” by the end of January.

The process allowed the bureau to continue to pressure the states while allowing them more time to work out an agreement, said Taylor Hawes, director of the Colorado River Program at the environmental nonprofit, The Nature Conservancy.

“It's almost like they think there's a secret reservoir here or something,” Hawes said of two of the states, California and Arizona. “The water just isn't here. That’s just the reality of climate change … every state is hurting, every state is dealing with less water, every state is dealing with difficult decisions.”

If the states can’t get to an agreement, the negotiating process at least gives the DOI a case for making cuts on its own, she said.