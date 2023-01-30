Tyre Nichols video sparks calls for another push on policing bills

Video of the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers renewed calls for Congress to address law enforcement violence, but overhaul proposals from Democrats face familiar partisan hurdles this year.

The graphic footage released Friday showed officers in Memphis, Tenn., following a traffic stop, beating the 29-year-old man, who later died. A group of five officers, all Black, have been charged with second-degree murder in his death.

Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, in a statement Sunday urged lawmakers to “jumpstart negotiations” and work to address police violence.

The CBC invited the Nichols family to attend the State of the Union address, Horsford said, and requested a meeting with President Joe Biden to advocate for negotiations on national changes to the justice system, including on the behavior of police.

“We are going to take action. And first, it’s about making sure that the president knows that this is an important enough issue for him to talk about at the State of the Union,” Horsford said in an interview Monday with MSNBC.