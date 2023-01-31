At ‘fun’ House Science, Lucas sees CHIPS aid as potential model for AI, quantum computing

Rep. Frank D. Lucas, the new chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee — he calls it the “fun committee” — plans to focus his panel on ensuring that the historic funding appropriated by the last Congress for science, tech and energy research is well spent.

But Lucas also laid out an expansive agenda for the panel: independence for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a federal program to develop unmanned drones, advances in fusion energy and research money for institutions other than those on the coasts.

Typically a little-noticed committee, the Science panel will go to work in the current Congress with the potential for an ongoing distraction thanks to the appointment of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., whose record of fabrications in his campaign for Congress last fall has put him under intense scrutiny, including from investigators.

Lucas, now in his 15th term in Congress, looked at the big picture in an interview.

“We will continue to focus on the things that are five weeks, five months, five years, five decades — maybe five centuries is too long, but 150 years from now,” Lucas said. “That’s why I call it the fun committee.”