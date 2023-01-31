EPA to block mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay watershed

In 2014 the Obama administration preemptively vetoed the project citing its potential environmental impact. The Pebble Limited Partnership nevertheless sought a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers in 2017, and in 2019 the Trump administration withdrew the preemptive veto.

The corps released an environmental impact statement favorable to the mine, but after considerable lobbying against the project, including by conservatives such as Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson, it ultimately denied a permit for the developer in November 2020. Pebble Limited Partnership has appealed that decision, which is separate from the EPA’s announcement.

The Biden administration announced it would revisit the proposed veto in 2021, and its finalization appeared likely after EPA Region 10 recommended last month that the project be blocked after a formal recommendation found the mine would result in the loss of nearly 100 miles of stream habitat if it was constructed and operated as outlined in the 2020 plan.

Northern Dynasty first began exploring the site located on Alaska state land in 2002, and the company calls it "the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world." Since then it has drawn strong opposition from many Native Alaskan communities and others who depend upon the watershed, one of the largest salmon fisheries in North America. The fishery’s value was estimated at over $2.2 billion in 2019, and the EPA said it supported 15,000 jobs annually.

“From the beginning of this battle almost 20 years ago, our people have stood strong against the threat of the Pebble Mine to protect their lands and waters,” said Alannah Hurley, executive director of the United Tribes of Bristol Bay. “To say that the EPA announcement today is welcome news is an understatement.”