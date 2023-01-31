States’ partisan changes since 2018 could decide Senate control

Since a year is supposedly a lifetime in politics, some senators face dramatically new challenges when they go before voters once every six years. Five senators are up for reelection in 2024 in states that have trended against their party compared with 2018. With such a closely divided Senate, each race is an important part of the fight for the majority.

Each cycle has a unique set of circumstances, but Inside Elections’ Baseline and Vote Above Replacement (VAR) metrics are useful in analyzing what this class of senators is up against in this cycle.

Baseline captures a state’s political performance by combining all federal and state election results over the past four election cycles into a single score (a trimmed mean, to be specific). It seeks to approximate what share of the vote the “typical” Democrat or Republican might receive in any given state, showing significant trends that have emerged over the past few election cycles. VAR is simply the candidate’s share of the vote minus the party’s Baseline. A higher VAR indicates a strong performance relative to expectations, while a negative VAR is evidence of underperformance.

Here’s a look at key states with 2024 Senate races and the senators in those seats now.

West Virginia

Sen. Joe Manchin III is probably the only Democrat who could win a statewide election in West Virginia anymore, and even that might be a stretch for the incumbent. With six statewide wins going back to his 2000 election as secretary of state, Manchin could be perceived as being unbeatable. But his most recent election was not overwhelming, and the state has shifted significantly since he was last on the ballot.