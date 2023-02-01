A ‘most partisan’ committee drops its gun ban

Some members of the House Natural Resources Committee could be packing heat when they gather in the new session of Congress.

The panel on Wednesday dropped a rule it adopted in 2021, when Democrats were in the majority, that expressly prohibited its members from bringing firearms into their hearing room.

The committee, a common stage for passionate disagreement, sparred over firearm training and personal safety during an organizing session at which its assignment was to adopt rules for how it will conduct business. It eventually passed the rules package by a party-line vote of 24-14 — excluding the prohibition on firearms.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., sought to reinsert the provision that was included in the rules for the 117th Congress that prohibited carrying a firearm or other dangerous weapons except under narrow circumstances that include active-duty law enforcement.

“We have too many members who have incited and advocated for armed political violence. That is really unfortunate, but that is just a fact,” Huffman said.