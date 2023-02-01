Himes named ranking Democrat on House Intelligence

Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut will serve as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee after Speaker Kevin McCarthy blocked Rep. Adam B. Schiff from the panel.

Citing what he said were national security concerns, McCarthy last week denied seats on the committee to two California Democrats: Schiff, the former chairman, and Rep. Eric Swalwell. That opened up the spot that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., ultimately selected Himes for.

In a statement, Himes said he was "deeply honored" to be chosen. He added that the men and women of the intelligence community "need and deserve our support and thanks. At the same time, aggressive oversight is critical to ensuring that their activities, often conducted in secret, are consistent with our constitutional and moral values."

Schiff kicked off his campaign to succeed Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in the Senate last week after McCarthy ousted him from the Intelligence panel. Schiff said the speaker's move was "political retribution" for his role managing former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

As a member of the Intelligence Committee who had the most seniority after Schiff, Himes played a key role in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was an early and forceful voice in 2019 for impeaching Trump, making the case before then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders made a similar call.