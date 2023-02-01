Lawmakers to Pentagon: Curtail defense spending ‘wish lists’

Influential lawmakers from both parties urged the Defense secretary in a letter Tuesday to curtail the department’s submission to Congress of “unfunded priorities lists” — annual requests for billions of dollars in military spending above White House budget proposals.

“The Department of Defense must show taxpayers that it is a responsible steward of its funds,” wrote four senators and two representatives in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III that was obtained by CQ Roll Call. “That must begin with eliminating the practice of sending Congress bloated wish lists for additional funds on top of its core budget submissions.”

The letter was signed by an unlikely coalition. The signatories were Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Angus King, I-Maine, both of whom are members of the Armed Services Committee; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus; plus three fiscally conservative Republicans: Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Mike Braun of Indiana and Rep. Tom McClintock of California.

The bipartisan, bicameral composition of the letter’s signatories underscores how the defense budget could be a major issue in 2023 as a growing number of Republicans, especially in the House, are deviating from the party’s traditional pattern of all but exempting military spending from fiscal austerity.

The half-dozen lawmakers asked Austin to reduce the use of the unfunded priorities requests, starting with next month’s fiscal 2024 budget proposal, and to support legislation that would eliminate statutory requirements that the Pentagon submit such supplementary requests annually.