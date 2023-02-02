It’s back: Modernization panel finds a new home under House Administration

The “fix Congress” panel that officially disbanded last session will return in the 118th Congress in a different form.

The House Administration Committee on Thursday established a new subcommittee — a reincarnation of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, or ModCom, that first convened in 2019.

One of ModCom’s final recommendations before it dissolved at the end of 2022 was to create such a subcommittee to keep its efforts alive. But with shifting power in the House, the fate of ModCom was unclear, even with broad, bipartisan support for the move.

In the end, Republicans went for the idea. “To their credit, that’s what the majority is doing,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., the former ModCom chair.

The House Administration Committee voted to create the subcommittee as part of the rules package it adopted at Thursday’s organizational meeting.