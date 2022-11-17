‘Fix Congress’ committee says farewell, but not for long, members hope

The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress took a bow amid applause at what was billed as its final performance ever, but not before calling for an encore.

The “Fix Congress” committee is set to disband permanently, but its biggest recommendation in its last report is to make sure that dissolution isn’t truly permanent and the report isn’t truly final. Congress should create a modernization subcommittee on the House Administration Committee, the report says.

“Our work is not done. One of our recommendations is to continue this work as a subcommittee of House Admin. I hope that will happen and believe that will happen,” said Vice Chair William R. Timmons IV.

After the meeting on Thursday, the South Carolina Republican said he has spoken to the expected incoming speaker and House majority leader — Kevin McCarthy of California and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, respectively — and that they support creating such a subcommittee.

The report also calls for authorizing a Modernization Select Committee “at least every fourth Congress.”