Mace secures McCarthy’s pledge on ‘due process’ vote

The House in the coming weeks could formalize a method for stripping members of committee posts, according to a deal Rep. Nancy Mace said she hashed out with Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the hours before Thursday's vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs.

Mace, R-S.C., said she brought a draft resolution to the speaker intended to implement “due process” for committee removals. She told CQ Roll Call in an interview that McCarthy shook hands on bringing the measure to the floor for a vote within 30 days.

“We don’t want to keep going back and forth and politicizing the process and doing this tit-for-tat, because that’s what’s going to happen and it’s got to stop,” Mace said.

The draft text could be released as early as next week. According to Mace, it would amend Rule 23 of the House, the chamber’s code of conduct, to create a formal process to remove a member from a committee. “So it gives it actual teeth and gives it due process,” Mace said.

Mace proposed amending the rule so that when a member files a complaint about another member for allegedly violating the code of conduct, that triggers an Ethics Committee investigation, a hearing and a vote by the committee.