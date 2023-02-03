Photos of the week ending February 3, 2023

This week was all about the 118th Congress getting its committees organized, removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from her Foreign Affairs seat, denouncing socialism and the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol.

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee, from left, Rep. Blake D. Moore, R-Utah, Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Chairman Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., talk before the start of the panel's organizational meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., receives a round of applause during the House Energy and Commerce Committee organizational meeting in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Chairman Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and ranking member Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., prepare for the House Rules Committee meeting on a resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism” in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Visitors stand in line hoping to get a seat for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., thanks Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, for picking up her papers that had fallen to the floor during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on federal pandemic spending in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol to call for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden addresses the National Prayer Breakfast in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, talks with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after the National Prayer Breakfast in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters after the House voted to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)