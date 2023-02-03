Heard on the Hill

Photos of the week ending February 3, 2023

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee take their seats for the committee’s organizational meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark and Tom Williams
Posted February 3, 2023 at 1:06pm

This week was all about the 118th Congress getting its committees organized, removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from her Foreign Affairs seat, denouncing socialism and the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol.

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee, from left, Rep. Blake D. Moore, R-Utah, Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., Chairman Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., talk before the start of the panel's organizational meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., receives a round of applause during the House Energy and Commerce Committee organizational meeting in the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Chairman Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and ranking member Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., prepare for the House Rules Committee meeting on a resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism” in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Visitors stand in line hoping to get a seat for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., thanks Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, for picking up her papers that had fallen to the floor during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on federal pandemic spending in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol to call for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
President Joe Biden addresses the National Prayer Breakfast in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, talks with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after the National Prayer Breakfast in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters after the House voted to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds his news conference in National Statuary Hall in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)