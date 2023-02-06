Biden must count on agencies for environmental agenda

In his State of the Union address President Joe Biden will be able to tout environmental wins, but any further federal action will largely depend on the pace set by the executive branch.

In his speech last year Biden largely discussed climate in the context of savings that energy-efficiency measures could provide the average family and the effects that could have on inflation. Ultimately, that became the same pitch for the $369 billion climate, health care and tax law that Biden signed in August.

Climate modelers estimated that as implemented the bill could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 40 percent by the end of the decade. That would place the U.S. significantly closer to the Biden administration’s goal of reducing emissions 50 to 52 percent by the end of the decade, which it announced after rejoining the Paris Agreement in April 2021.

“The president and his administration have many accomplishments to tout — including passing a historic plan for climate and affordable clean energy, as well as investing in communities historically overburdened by pollution,” said Margie Alt, director of Climate Action Campaign. “However, he still has more work to do in order to meet his promise to cut climate pollution by at least half by 2030 and ensure clean air and environmental justice for all.”

With the bill signed into law and a slew of other environmental rulemakings currently underway at federal agencies, environmental groups are urging the Biden administration to finalize stringent regulations in order to help achieve the remaining 10-percentage-point reduction.