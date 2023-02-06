What my 2009 interview with Nikki Haley tells me about 2024

Corrected 12:07 p.m. | As longtime readers know, I spent decades interviewing candidates for the House and Senate. I also interviewed candidates for governor when they were in Washington to meet with a campaign committee or to do some fundraising.

Most of the interviews took place at the offices of Roll Call, and many of them included Charlie Cook, Amy Walter and Nathan Gonzales, after he joined me at The Rothenberg Political Report (now Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales).

I didn’t save all the notes from those interviews, and my scribbles wouldn’t mean much to many people anyway. But I did come across my notes from a 2009 interview with someone who is preparing to run for president — Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N. I thought you might like a glimpse into that candidate meeting, as well as my assessments of her prospects then and now.

My interview with Haley took place on June 22, 2009, relatively early in her campaign for governor. (The primary was June 8, 2010, and the runoff was June 22.)

Interviews always started off with personal details (date of birth, place of birth, parents’ jobs, education, etc.) before switching to work history, past political experience, the details of the race, overall fundamentals of the primary and/or general election, and the candidate’s position on issues.