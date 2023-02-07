Biden to push Congress for more funding for ‘cancer moonshot’

President Joe Biden made "ending cancer as we know it" one of his top goals as president, and with two years left in his term will use his State of the Union address to call on Congress to act.

The seven years of funding for the "cancer moonshot," $1.8 billion as authorized through the 21st Century Cures Act, runs out this September. Biden will call on Congress to renew funding.

Biden will also ask lawmakers to reauthorize the National Cancer Act of 1971, the law that created the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health. An update could modernize America's cancer detection and treatment systems. This would include more clinical trial networks that reach more communities and modern data systems that could share knowledge and make progress faster, among other things.

"We think it's time for another bipartisan effort to come together and realize a 21st century cancer system," Danielle Carnival, the White House Cancer Moonshot coordinator, told reporters Tuesday.

The administration anticipates both efforts will be bipartisan.