Biden’s State of the Union turns into a rowdy back-and-forth

Ahead of the speech, the White House did its best to influence the media’s coverage. Aides told Politico they hoped to contrast Biden’s orderly management style to an increasingly rude and rudderless Republican Party, saying they’d welcome outbursts from certain members of the GOP’s growing chaos Muppet caucus. Saying that, of course, placed the GOP’s attention vampires in a bind — if they burst out as they’re wont to do, the savvy insider press would applaud Biden’s team for getting their desired outcome; if they stayed uncharacteristically silent and respectful, however, the president’s unexpectedly warm reception could become the story.

One of Biden’s tasks heading into the speech was to crow about his accomplishments ahead of an expected reelection announcement in the coming weeks without accidentally implying that Americans are ignorant or ingrates.

Democrats have a lot to brag about. With the party in control of both chambers of Congress and the presidency, the last two years have been objectively extremely productive, passing 362 public laws totaling 8,742 pages — by page count, that’s the most going back to 1947–48, the farthest back statistics compiled by the Brookings Institution go. And a lot of those pages filled landmark bills: a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, a $52 billion boost to domestic computer chip manufacturing, a law codifying gay marriage rights, a suite of workplace sexual harassment reforms, an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act of 1887, billions in emergency aid to Ukraine, eased restrictions on conducting marijuana research, an emergency response to the baby formula shortage, and making Juneteenth the first new federal holiday since MLK Day in 1983.

But voters don’t seem to have noticed. A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday found that 62 percent of Americans thought that, so far, Biden has done “not very much” or “little or nothing,” while 36 percent said he’s done “a good amount” or “a great deal.” An Associated Press poll found that just 41 percent of Americans approve of how Biden is handling his job, and a Monmouth University poll found that only 39 percent of Americans believe the state of the union is strong.

“Even in situations where Congress does legislate, the effects are not always seen right away,” said Molly Reynolds, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.