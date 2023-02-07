Despite fears agency could be crippled, House fills ethics posts

Even though ethics advocacy groups predicted House Republicans’ changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics could sideline the watchdog in the 118th Congress, they now say their worst fears appear unlikely.

They credit House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for swiftly filling Democratic slots on OCE’s board and say they’re now optimistic about the office's ability to operate. Still, the state of congressional ethics enforcement in the current Congress remains somewhat uncertain.

Embattled New York GOP Rep. George Santos, who has been embroiled in an ethics and campaign finance scandal, has grabbed the headlines, but how Congress may police lower-profile potential ethics violations will offer more insight into the process.

As they took over the chamber last month, House Republicans instituted term limits on OCE board members that disproportionately affected holdover Democrats on the panel. Republicans also said OCE had to make hiring decisions within the first 30 days.

“Jeffries responded with warp speed,” said Craig Holman, a lobbyist at Public Citizen, who focuses on congressional ethics, among other matters.