McCarthy names GOP members to House Ethics Committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy named a slate of Republican members to the chamber’s Ethics Committee on Tuesday, including New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino, whose Long Island district abuts that of embattled Rep. George Santos.

Republican Santos, a freshman who said Tuesday he would step down from his own committee assignments, faces numerous investigations and will be subject to a probe from the ethics panel, McCarthy has said.

In addition to Garbarino, McCarthy named Reps. David Joyce of Ohio, John Rutherford of Florida and Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota to the committee, which is tasked with investigating and adjudicating potential violations of House rules. McCarthy appointed Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest as chairman of the panel last week.

“House Republicans are working to restore integrity, accountability, and transparency to the halls of Congress,” McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday announcing his party’s picks for the panel. “The Members on this committee will work to build trust among the American people and will ensure Members of Congress are held to a standard worthy of their title. Under new leadership, the House of Representatives will return to truly serving as the People’s House.”

Garbarino has stayed largely mum about the Santos situation in recent weeks, citing his expected work on the Ethics panel.