Meet the Freedom Caucus’ new insiders on House Appropriations

​In recent weeks, conservative House lawmakers have been sporting pins shaped like AR-15s provided by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., garnering the attention of many and the ire of some Democrats.

On Twitter, Clyde takes credit for “triggering” some of his Democratic colleagues with the pins. With his bombastic style and desire to slash government spending, the gun store owner is bringing a different approach to the House Appropriations Committee than his more moderate Republican colleagues.

The two new House Freedom Caucus members of the Appropriations Committee, Clyde and Michael Cloud, R-Texas, were both part of the group of initial holdouts against Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s speakership bid.

The duo is moving the Appropriations Committee to the ideological right and could challenge the old joke that there are three parties in Washington — Democrats, Republicans and appropriators.

Their addition is doubling the number of Freedom Caucus members on Appropriations — Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., and Ben Cline, R-Va., also serve on the committee. Both Clyde and Cloud are eager to cut appropriations to the fiscal 2022 topline level that McCarthy, R-Calif., promised during the speakership election, and potentially further.