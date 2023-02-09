Biden mixes doable, aspirational health messages in speech

President Joe Biden reiterated a call to “finish the job” on insulin prices, address the mental health crisis and “end cancer as we know it” in his address to Congress on Tuesday — initiatives that could have bipartisan support from lawmakers.

But enacting the president’s requests is easier said than done in an extremely polarized Congress, where razor-thin margins exist in both the Republican House and Democratic Senate.

Insulin

While Democrats succeeded in capping Medicare copays for insulin at the lower of either $35 or 25 percent of the list price in the health and climate law last year, the broader commercial cap was dropped amid parliamentary disputes over the rules of budget reconciliation.

Biden urged Congress to cap costs at $35 a month for “everybody,” an idea that has some bipartisan support but has faced obstacles to passage, with lawmakers trying to hammer out intricate policy impacting a convoluted drug pricing system.

“There are millions of other Americans who are not on Medicare, including 200,000 young people with Type 1 diabetes who need insulin to stay alive,” Biden said to applause from Democrats and a few Republicans, including Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.