Gavels for top House committees don’t always come cheap

Winning control of the most sought-after committees in the House can come with a hefty price tag — in party dues.

The eight lawmakers atop the four panels dubbed “A” committees transferred more than $5.2 million from their own political accounts to their respective parties’ campaign arms in the 2022 cycle, according to a new report shared first with CQ Roll Call by Issue One, which advocates for overhauling campaign finance laws.

Although gavel races and committee assignments don’t merely come down to who raised the most political cash for the party, it can help members move up the hierarchies of the House if they spread campaign money generously, including to the party committees. Other factors in battles to chair top committees include seniority, especially for Democrats; policy expertise; and influence with leadership and the party rank and file.

Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the new chairman of the tax-writing Ways and Means panel, topped the list of top 2022 party donors among “A” committee chairs and ranking members. He moved more than $1.1 million from his campaign account and leadership PAC to the National Republican Congressional Committee, Issue One found in its analysis of Federal Election Commission reports through Dec. 31.

Other lawmakers at the helm of the Energy and Commerce, Appropriations and Financial Services committees disclosed hefty sums to the NRCC. Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington also transferred more than $1.1 million to the NRCC — just $3,500 less than Smith. The top Democrat on that panel, New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., transferred about $700,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, while Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, sent $600,000 to the DCCC.