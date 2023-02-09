Michigan’s Gary Peters touts both legislative and campaign wins

Sen. Gary Peters is proud of the bills he passed and the extra seat Democrats won last year, but a conversation doesn't go far before he also brings up some Michigan history.

“1959,” Peters said in his Hart Building office. “That’s a really long time, and also I was just born in December of ’58, so basically my entire life.”

The Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and is entering his second stint as chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee was referring to the last time a Michigan senator held a seat on the Appropriations Committee.

That Wolverine drought broke on Jan. 26, when Peters effectively filled the seat vacated by the retirement of Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt. It didn’t take him long to start sounding like an appropriator.

“It's great to authorize actions, but it's better to actually authorize them and fund them both to make them a reality,” Peters said.