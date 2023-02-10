Homeland Security hires outside lawyers for potential impeachment

The Department of Homeland Security recently hired outside counsel to prepare for potential impeachment proceedings, as House Republicans ramp up calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the southwest border.

The department entered into a contract with New York-based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton to represent Mayorkas in impeachment-related matters, in his official capacity, according to a DHS official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The firm was selected because of its attorneys’ experience with impeachment proceedings, the official said. Recently, the firm’s attorneys represented the Democrat-controlled House in the second round of impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump.

The official also said the department opted to retain outside counsel because its own in-house legal staff did not have sufficient experience handling impeachment proceedings. It has been more than a century since the House last impeached a Cabinet secretary.

The department also wanted to ensure the department’s day-to-day duties, including cybersecurity and emergency response, were not impeded, according to the official.