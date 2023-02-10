Top House Dems found their 2024 candidate at SOTU: ‘Scranton Joe’

Democrats are celebrating a sly-as-a-fox president. Republicans are fuming at a “disingenuous” dirty-trickster.

That sums up how both parties see Joe Biden after his second State of the Union address — complete with some surreal on-air negotiating. The president and House Republicans appeared to formalize a pact solidifying that potential changes to Social Security and Medicare will not be on the table in just-started debt ceiling negotiations.

The president accurately said at one point during the 92-minute speech that some Republicans have proposed to “sunset” the two popular entitlement programs used by older Americans, a key voting bloc. He was directly referring to a conservative fiscal package offered last year by Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott, then the head of Senate Republican’s campaign arm. GOP members countered that he falsely insinuated they want to permanently end both programs, countering — vaguely — they want to “strengthen” them.

“What is being proposed by individuals — I'm not politely not naming them,” Biden said over GOP jeers. “But it's being proposed by some of you. Look, folks, the idea is that … we're (Democrats) not going to be moved into being threatened to default on the debt.”

More boos. More jeering.