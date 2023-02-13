CDC: Teen girls see spike in behavioral health concerns

Teen girls who experience persistent feelings of hopelessness or sadness skyrocketed over the past decade, according to a 10-year survey released Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC reports that almost all indicators of poor mental health and suicidal thoughts increased from 2011 to 2021, with higher rates seen among female and LGBQ+ students.

In 2021, 42 percent of high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless regularly for at least a two-week period that they stopped doing their normal daily activities.

The percentage of students feeling consistently hopeless increased, as did the percentages reporting having seriously considered suicide, making suicide plans and attempting suicide. However, the percent of students injured during a suicide attempt did not increase.

The results come as public health experts, advocates, officials and lawmakers have issued warnings about the worsening mental health crisis for youth. Advocates have called for the administration to declare youth mental health an emergency, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended screening children and teens for depression and anxiety.