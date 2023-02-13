DeLauro’s Appropriations panel staff director heads downtown

Robin Juliano, Democratic staff director on the House Appropriations Committee for the past two years, is leaving for the private sector.

Juliano is going to work for lobbying firm Cornerstone Government Affairs, which is stocked with Capitol Hill and appropriations veterans. Juliano took over as Democratic staff director when then-House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., won the gavel after the 2020 elections.

In a statement, DeLauro said Juliano will be leaving the committee in early March.

“Robin’s wisdom, experience, and knowledge of both the policy and the politics were integral to our committee’s success both over the last two years and throughout her tenure on our team,” DeLauro said. “She is a trusted advisor and a dear friend. I am grateful for Robin; we are all better off because of her sacrifice and tireless efforts to help communities across the country."

Juliano’s departure follows that of her deputy, Matt Washington, who left at the end of last year. Washington went to the Boeing Co. to handle the huge aircraft manufacturer's appropriations portfolio, after a 15-year stint working for House Appropriations.