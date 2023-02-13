Term-limited Granger plans to seek reelection; weighing waiver

House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, is planning to run for reelection and is considering whether to seek a waiver to remain the top Republican on the spending panel in the 119th Congress.

Sources familiar with Granger’s plans say the chairwoman, 80, is poised to run to continue to represent her Fort Worth-area district and is leaning toward an attempt to stay on top of the powerful Appropriations Committee.

House Republican rules bar members from serving more than three consecutive terms on top of committees. Granger became ranking member in 2018, serving two terms before securing the gavel this year after Republicans took back the House in the midterms. She will need a waiver to stay in the position.

If Granger, first elected in 1996, runs again she’s likely a shoo-in for reelection, having cruised to a nearly 29-point victory last November.

Granger spokesman Alex Attebery confirmed the chairwoman is planning on running for reelection but said she hasn’t made any decisions regarding her role on the Appropriations Committee in the coming years.