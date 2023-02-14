Feinstein will retire rather than run again in 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose extraordinary career in California politics spans more than 50 years, announced Tuesday that she won’t seek reelection.

“I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Feinstein said in a statement.

The news wasn’t surprising: Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest member of the Senate, raised just $559 in the final quarter of 2022 and had $9,969 in her campaign account on Dec. 31.

Two Democratic House members are already running for Feinstein’s seat and another is expected to enter the race. Some of Feinstein’s Senate colleagues have raised concerns about a cognitive decline, while other Democrats say her moderate brand of politics is out of step with today’s Democratic Party.

In the statement announcing her decision, Feinstein said she had plenty of work still to do in the Senate. Her term expires in January 2025.