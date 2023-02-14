Rep. Norma Torres talks guns, threats on her life and the end of Roe 

Latinos traditionally have been very conservative on religious rights, and there’s a strong male dominance. Heads of households have traditionally been just the males, and the women are the support. But that has changed, and what Latinos want and need is an explanation of how government works. When you come from a country that is killing its citizens, as many of these immigrants do, they don’t trust the government. So they fall prey to things like QAnon, where a lot of these folks are talking to them in Spanish.

The Latino community is ours to lose, for sure. It is one of the reasons why members like myself have been pushing and pushing on the DNC to do a better job. It is the reason why in our caucus, we push to have a Latino outreach program and our talking points translated, not just in Spanish but in other languages.

Q: You’ve said you sleep near a gun because you fear for your safety, especially after some tense online exchanges with the president of El Salvador. How do you square that with your calls for stricter gun laws?

A: I grew up with a gun in the house. As an adult and as a mom homeowner, I chose not to. For me, I couldn’t risk it.

I raised three very mischievous sons. I have a safe, and in 2005, we had a fire in our home. When the fire department opened the safe, they found a pair of white tennis shoes. The boys had gone into my safe. I don’t know how they opened it — maybe they were able to find the combination — but they took out all my important papers, birth certificates, my citizenship certificate. One of them didn’t want the other one to wear his shoes, so he locked them in the safe.