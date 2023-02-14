Social media companies put profits over children, senators say

Senators sounded off against social media platforms and called for action during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, saying the companies lack accountability and are focused on profits at the expense of children.

The hours-long hearing touched on an array of issues, including: the harms of cyberbullying, the scourge of child sexual abuse material on social media, and mental health issues among youth. It also underscored how there is bipartisan support for taking action on social media platforms — even in a narrowly divided Congress.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, condemned big tech and said the companies are exacerbating a mental health crisis among young people, aggravating the issue with toxic content.

“We need to be blunt from the beginning because we know right now the central truth: Big tech has relentlessly, ruthlessly pumped up profits by purposefully exploiting kids and [their] parents’ pain,” he said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, said kids’ data are being taken and monetized, adding: The companies should be required to make their platforms safer by default.