CBO: Debt limit to hit as soon as July, budget picture worsens

The federal government will run out of cash to pay all its bills sometime between July and September unless the statutory debt limit is lifted, the Congressional Budget Office warned Wednesday.

The report by the nonpartisan budget scorekeeper could put pressure on a divided Congress to reach a deal to increase, or at least suspend, the debt limit before adjourning for the annual August recess.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen last month began deploying “extraordinary measures,” such as suspending investments in certain federal trust funds, to keep from exceeding the $31.4 trillion statutory borrowing cap. Yellen estimated at the time that those accounting tools may not last beyond early June. The agency's current crop of extraordinary measures, triggered by what's known as a "debt issuance suspension period," are set to end June 5.

The new CBO projection suggests Congress might have a little more time to spare beyond June, but not necessarily. The projected exhaustion date for federal borrowing remains “uncertain,” the CBO said, because tax revenues and spending in coming months could differ from the agency’s assumptions.

If income tax receipts in April fall short of expectations, “the Treasury could run out of funds before July,” the CBO said in its report.