Amid 2024 speculation, Scott speaks of racial and partisan splits

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sen. Tim Scott spoke of the nation’s racial and partisan divisions at a Black History Month dinner Thursday as he prepares to travel to at least one other early voting state in the 2024 presidential nomination process.

Scott, who sailed to a second full term in November by a nearly 26-point margin, didn’t address whether he plans to run for the White House during his speech to a Charleston County GOP dinner at The Citadel Alumni Center. But the first Black senator from South Carolina recounted his family’s history and how race relations in America have changed for generations in his family. He also highlighted policy priorities, like economic opportunity, policing and education.

“I’m not here to suggest that things could not get better and I'm going to work every single day to make sure that all Americans play on a level playing field,” Scott said. “That hasn't always been the case. But today is not 1865. Today is not 1923. We have made tremendous progress, and it’s time that we as a people celebrate the progress we are making.”

Scott said the nation shouldn’t be as divided between political party allegiances as it has historically been over race.

“Sometimes we just dismiss people because of what they look like. I know how that feels as an African American, but now I understand how it feels as a conservative,” Scott said. “I refuse to be treated as a second class citizen because of the color of my party.”