Beware of overanalyzing what 2023 elections mean for 2024

ANALYSIS — A recent poll showed a Democrat in position to win the governorship in Mississippi for the first time in 20 years, but a closer look reveals just how difficult that will be. And even if Democrats pull off an upset win in the Magnolia State, it may or may not tell us what will happen in 2024.

A recent poll conducted Jan. 21-25 by Tulchin Research, a Democratic firm, for the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund looked good for Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. The Democrat led GOP Gov. Tate Reeves 47 percent to 43 percent in the initial ballot test. Presley was less well-known but more well-liked, with a 39 percent favorable/18 percent unfavorable rating compared to the governor’s 42 percent favorable/54 percent unfavorable rating.

While Mississippi is clearly a Republican-leaning state, Reeves has been dogged by a scandal in which $77 million in welfare funds intended for the state’s poorest residents were misspent and used for pet projects and other programs that did not help people in poverty, as explained by Mississippi Today. It’s the same scandal that involves former Ole Miss quarterback and NFL legend Brett Favre.

Reeves, who was lieutenant governor at the time, managed to avoid a serious primary challenge in this year’s race, but the general election could be competitive. Democrats don’t have a deep bench of potential candidates, but Presley is probably the best standard-bearer they could have asked for.

Even so, Presley will have to be stellar in order to pull off the upset. Following the 2022 elections, Republicans have a 57.1-40.6 Baseline advantage in Mississippi, which means the typical GOP candidate has defeated a typical Democratic candidate statewide by 16.6 points over the last four election cycles. A Democratic victory in Mississippi would be similar to a Republican winning statewide in Delaware.