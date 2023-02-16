Texas challenges federal spending law over proxy voting rule

Texas filed a federal lawsuit that seeks to wipe out the $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 spending package, relying on an argument that courts previously have rejected about pandemic-era House rules for proxy voting.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Texas that the federal government should not be able to implement the measure because fewer than half of House members were present in the chamber to vote on it.

That vote was the day before Christmas Eve as a massive winter storm bore down on much of the country, and most of the then-431 members cast votes via the proxy voting policy that Republicans ended when they took control of the chamber in January.

“The members have planes to catch, gifts to wrap, toys to assemble, carols to sing, religious services to attend to,” then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a floor speech.

Paxton points to a clause in the Constitution that requires a majority of the House, or quorum, be present for the chamber to do business. Because only 201 House members voted in person, that did not constitute a quorum, Paxton argued.