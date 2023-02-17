‘I will take it down’: Biden rolls the dice in the not-so-friendly skies

President Joe Biden has been playing with fire in the once-friendly skies.

Biden covered a lot of ground in remarks Thursday about four military shoot-downs of aerial objects, including the Chinese spy balloon. But there was one crucial detail he left out.

“Make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down,” the commander in chief declared.

Biden did not tell us in much detail just how he would decide whether to shoot down future unidentified objects cruising over the homeland, saying only that he gave the four orders out of worries about civilian airliner safety and concerns the mysterious aircraft might be gathering sensitive information about national security facilities inside the United States.

After Biden ordered a second, then a third object to be shot down late last week, House Intelligence Chairman Michael R. Turner sounded relieved that the president and his team had, in the Ohio Republican’s words, turned “trigger-happy.”