Lawmakers eye opportunities as Philippines base access expands

Lawmakers say the Pentagon’s newly unlocked access to a handful of additional bases in the Philippines will boost the United States’ ability to deter Chinese aggression while deepening collaboration with a key ally in the region.

While it remains to be seen what kinds of investments those four new sites in the Philippines — on top of the five existing ones established under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement — will need to ensure they’re leveraged to their full potential, one House Armed Services member expects to see “strong bipartisan support” for funding in that area.

“In some ways, the heightened realization that China’s not fooling around with the surveillance balloon really will help the momentum for the Philippines decision,” Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., said in an interview Thursday.

In addition to enhancing DOD’s strategic posture in the Indo-Pacific, the news, announced earlier this month during Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s trip to the Philippines, supports a broader military shift toward bolstering the resiliency of current bases while distributing forces across multiple sites, making them harder to target.

Calling the Philippines “the point of the spear in the South China Sea,” Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., the former head of U.S. Pacific Command (which has since been renamed U.S. Indo-Pacific Command) and a former ambassador to South Korea, underscored the importance of the expanded site access in the so-called first island chain during the House Armed Services Committee’s inaugural hearing of the new Congress last week.