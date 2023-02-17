Sanctions waiver for Syria quake victims brings fears of abuse

Years-old sanctions on the Bashar Assad regime are receiving new scrutiny amid efforts to speed delivery of humanitarian aid to the tens of thousands of Syrians injured or displaced by this month’s devastating earthquake.

But the debate in Washington, and in the Syrian diaspora community more broadly, on how best to serve the interests of the Syrian people after 12 years of disastrous civil war is highly fraught with differing views over whether it is possible to relax sanctions without financially and politically benefiting Assad.

The rebel-held northwestern part of Syria was hardest hit by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the Turkish-Syrian border on Feb. 6. Nearly 6,000 Syrians are estimated to have died in the quake, according to the United Nations, and tens of thousands more have been injured or displaced. Those numbers are on top of the estimated 4.1 million people in northwestern Syria who already relied on humanitarian assistance before the earthquake.

“I’m very concerned that tens of thousands of victims of this earthquake are not being appropriately supported in their response and recovery. USAID and the U.S. government, the Biden administration, has done a terrific job of responding promptly and thoroughly in southeastern Turkey,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who leads the Senate Appropriations foreign aid subcommittee. “The world community needs to work with us to facilitate better, broader responses to northwestern Syria.”

Several days after the earthquake, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a new general license that authorizes, for six months, “all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited” by U.S. sanctions on the Assad regime. That Syria-specific license comes on top of a package of general licenses issued by Treasury in December, ones aimed at ensuring U.S. sanctions do not stymie the provision of humanitarian aid to the millions of people around the world living under foreign governments that have been blacklisted by Washington.