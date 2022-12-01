Clyburn backed by acclamation as Democrats fill out leadership team

Corrected 2:39 p.m. | House Democrats continued on Thursday to set their leadership team for the next Congress, approving outgoing House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn as assistant Democratic leader and picking four members to run the caucus’s messaging arm, among other posts.

The caucus elected a new top trio of leaders on Wednesday: New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as minority leader, Massachusetts Rep. Katherine M. Clark as minority whip and California Rep. Pete Aguilar as caucus chair. They were all unchallenged. California Rep. Ted Lieu won a four-way race for caucus vice chair.

Clyburn, of South Carolina, has been the third-ranking Democrat since 2007 and was elected assistant leader by acclamation after his last-minute challenger, Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, dropped out of the race at the start of the second day of closed-door elections.

Cicilline had launched his bid for assistant leader just 24 hours earlier, saying he felt a “sense of duty” to run after the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs so that community is represented in Democratic leadership. Cicilline, who is openly gay, gave what a source in the room said was a moving speech to the caucus about the importance of LGBTQ representation before he withdrew from the race.

Clyburn gave up his current No. 3 ranking leadership spot for Aguilar, whom he has mentored. After Aguilar lost his first race for caucus vice chair in 2018 before winning the post in 2020, Clyburn told him to stay engaged and put him on his whip team.