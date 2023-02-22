For 2024 GOP field, it’s time for Reagan’s ‘Eleventh Commandment’

It seems like a lifetime ago when remembering Ronald Reagan’s embrace in the 1960s of what came to be known as the “Eleventh Commandment.” Meant to limit intraparty fire, the maxim went like this: “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican.”

It was 1966, and the Republican Party was sharply divided after the humiliating defeat of Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater in the 1964 presidential election as conservatives and establishment Republicans indulged in a self-defeating circular firing squad of blame and denial for the Electoral College beatdown from Lyndon B. Johnson. Two years later, Reagan entered the political scene, running for the California governorship, a Republican who believed that elections should and could be won on the basis of ideas — rather than personal attacks on the character and temperament of one’s opponents.

What a radical idea — offering up solutions to people’s concerns in order to win elections rather than employing the “politics of personal destruction” by any means necessary. The idea was to communicate a positive vision for the future by discussing and even debating, sometimes passionately, the policies you believed in while keeping the political discourse civil and respectful.

Today, Reagan’s commandment seems much like a sentimental family antique, rarely used but occasionally dusted off and displayed briefly for public consumption — then promptly returned to the attic and forgotten. That’s where we find ourselves today as the 2024 presidential primary season is officially underway and, already, the “Eleventh Commandment” has been kicked to the side of the road, left for dead before the campaign has really come to life.

Over the past couple of weeks, declared and potential candidates seem to be walking down the same path that led Republicans to nasty primaries in 2012 and 2016, costing them the election in the former and the popular vote in the latter.