Jewish Omar staffer targeted over boss’s comments decries religion-based hatred

In the hours after House Republicans voted to remove his boss from the Foreign Affairs Committee, Jeremy Slevin, a Jewish American and senior adviser to one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, posted to Twitter.

“No matter how many lies, smears and hate come her way this Jew is proud to be a part of Team Omar today and every day,” the tweet read. Republicans that day argued Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments critical of Israel, and tweets invoking antisemitic tropes that she posted in 2019 and later apologized for, disqualified the Minnesota Democrat from serving on Foreign Affairs.

A barrage of hateful comments and retweets followed Slevin’s post, many from wide-reaching accounts — with thousands of followers and emblazoned with blue check marks.

Slevin was called a “self hating Jew” and a “JINO” — as in “Jew in name only” — and was compared to Jews who were “proud to be Team Hitler,” likely a reference to the Judenraete, Jewish councils set up in Nazi-occupied Europe that were required to carry out German orders.

Slevin shot back at some. “Here’s an idea: don’t call other Jews Nazis if they disagree with you politically,” he rebutted in a post responding to the “Team Hitler” tweet.