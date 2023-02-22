Supreme Court sounds skeptical on Twitter liability for terror attack

Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism during oral arguments Wednesday that terror attack victims could sue Twitter because the attackers had used the social media site.

Twice in as many days, the justices mulled the broader negative consequences of ruling against Twitter and other internet companies when it comes to liability for content users post on their platforms.

Wednesday’s case, Twitter v. Taamneh, centers on whether Twitter could be held liable because terrorist group the Islamic State used the website to recruit members and spur the 2017 attack at the Reina night club in Istanbul that killed Nawras Alassaf.

The victim’s family argued that Twitter should face a lawsuit under the Antiterrorism Act because it knew the Islamic State group used its platform and had not done enough to stop them. The justices are expected to decide the case before the conclusion of the term at the end of June.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh expressed concern Wednesday about what it would mean for the economy if a business could be brought into court because a terrorist used its generally available services.