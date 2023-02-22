Top appropriations aide and ‘institutionalist’ Kieffer to retire

After more than four decades working for the federal government and the past 22 years as a top Senate Appropriations Committee staffer, Charles Kieffer is retiring.

He looks back on a career that began as a budget analyst in 1978 at the then-Department of Health, Education and Welfare under President Jimmy Carter, led to the Office of Management and Budget and eventually landed him at the Senate Appropriations Committee.

[Mikulski: ‘Long before Google there was Chuck Kieffer’]

Along the way, Kieffer — who goes by "Chuck," or often just "Kieffer" — mastered the intricacies of the federal budget and appropriations process and won the respect of Democrats and Republicans alike, peers say.

“Chuck Kieffer is an institution,” OMB Director Shalanda Young, Kieffer's onetime counterpart at House Appropriations, wrote in an email. She said his “commitment to public service and mentorship to hundreds of staffers, without the need for accolades, will have a lasting legacy in the Senate and the Appropriations Committee.”